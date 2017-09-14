Scott Engel of RotoExperts.com is in his seventh season of Fantasy Football analysis on Seahawks.com. Scott is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writer’s Association’s Hall of Fame and a former FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award Winner. He can be heard on FNTSY Radio every morning and seen on FNTSY Sports Network daily on CenturyLink’s sports package and Dish Network. Read

Marshawn Lynch has eternally sewed up a place in the hearts of Seahawks fans. So it’s fine to admit if a grin crossed your face when you saw highlights of him in his Raiders debut last week. He ran for 76 yards on 18 carries against the Titans, and showed much of the classic form that 12s came to know and love. Not only was the trademark power on display, so were the nifty jukes and cuts that made him someone beyond just a bruiser.

Lynch has also likely been the crux of your Fantasy championship teams in the past, and he is one of the top plays of Week 2. Outside of Lynch and one wide receiver, our focus is on value plays and options that get the call when you have tough lineup decisions to make. Plus we preview Seahawks-49ers from Fantasy perspectives. Read

Running Backs

Marshawn Lynch vs. NYJ: You are not going to bench Lynch, of course, but we are featuring him here because if you no longer have the services of David Johnson and want a strong replacement, trade for him now. He can instantly start making contributions when you consider this week’s matchup. LeSean McCoy ran for 110 yards vs. the Jets last week and Lynch should find the end zone at least once as the Raiders move the ball into scoring position frequently. Move a prime wide receiver to get Lynch in a trade if you can.

Kerwynn Williams vs. IND: Williams is expected to take over as the starter with Johnson unavailable, and the Cardinals should perform much better in Week 2. The Colts allowed 23.30 NFL.com standard Fantasy points to the running back position in the season opener and their defense will spend a lot of time on the field this week. Williams gets the first chance to be the Cardinals’ lead back, and he should seize the day by finding the end zone.

James White vs. NO: He is a perfect play in PPR formats. Not only has White already established himself as a pass receiving threat, he also carried 10 times in the season opener. He’ll be needed as a receiver as the Patriots deal with some depth issues at WR, and the touches he gets as a ball carrier will be a really nice bonus.

Jacquizz Rodgers vs. CHI: He is the starter for the first three games for Tampa Bay, and while the Buccaneers may focus a bit more on the passing game, that should open up some running lanes for Rodgers. Tampa Bay should be able to move the ball crisply through the air, setting up offensive balance and some short yardage scoring opportunities for Rodgers. The Bears allowed 15.70 standard NFL.com Fantasy points to RBs in Week 1. Rodgers could also challenge them as a pass-catcher.

Wide Receivers

Doug Baldwin vs. SF: He is a must start every week in any Fantasy format, but we had to spotlight him here because he could be one of the top Fantasy performers at his position in Week 2. The Seahawks passing game should bounce back in a big way in the home opener, and Baldwin will be at the forefront. When the Seahawks passing game is operating at optimum efficiency, Baldwin is often the featured playmaker. The Seahawks will be emotionally charged up in the home opener, and Baldwin will be the key to getting things moving in the right direction again. He’s one of the best route runners in the game and will be displaying his savvy techniques for your Fantasy pleasure in Week 2.

Emmanuel Sanders vs. DAL: He had a quiet statistical opener against a tough Chargers pass defense, but Sanders should be much more productive against the Dallas secondary this week. The Cowboys have a young pass defense that went frequently unchallenged last week by a Giants team that did not have its primary playmaker and could not hold up protecting its passer. Denver has good offensive balance and its defense may not allow Dallas to control the clock like it usually does. The Broncos will move the ball well and put their premier pass-catchers in situations that they can certainly win.

Randall Cobb vs. ATL: He is looking good again, catching nine passes for 85 yards in the season opener. The Packers may continue to employ him heavily in the slot again this week, and he should deliver. The Falcons have an underrated and rising defense, but Aaron Rodgers will find any potential weakness he can and exploit it. Rodgers will no doubt feel less pressure than he did against the Seahawks, who harassed him constantly and shut him out for an entire half. Feeling more comfortable, he will continue to pepper Cobb with regular connections.

Chris Hogan vs. NO: Injury issues will push Hogan into an even more prime role in a friendly Week 2 matchup. There will be a lot of focus on Brandin Cooks vs. his former team, and how the Saints’ back-seven will deal with Rob Gronkowski. That leaves Hogan more room to roam in the secondary against a unit that is very vulnerable. Hogan should get some frequent downfield looks from Tom Brady and he has promising yardage upside for Week 2.

Quarterbacks

Carson Palmer vs. IND: If you have to turn to an alternative because you don’t have Andrew Luck yet, or play in a deep league or two-QB format, expect Palmer to put a disappointing Week 1 outing behind him. Jared Goff threw for 306 yards vs. the Colts in the season opener and their defense will be heavily challenged again this week.

Carson Wentz vs. KC: The Kansas City secondary will be without superstar safety Eric Berry and Philadelphia displayed a big-play passing attack in the season opener. If you are streaming quarterbacks in Fantasy Football, Wentz is a prime option for Week 2.

Philip Rivers vs. MIA: The savvy veteran threw three TD passes against the vaunted Denver pass defense in the road opener. In the Chargers’ first game in Los Angeles, the Miami secondary will not look nearly as daunting. Read

Tight Ends, Defenses & Kickers

Jared Cook is a viable streamer against the Jets. … Coby Fleener made impressive catches in Week 1 and should be a key target again vs. NE. … The Giants will display their better defensive form against Detroit. … The Chargers will force a few turnovers against the Dolphins. … Chris Boswell should get his opportunities against the Vikings, who may stiffen inside the red zone against the Steelers. Read

Seahawks Week 2 Fantasy Spotlight

Thomas Rawls should score in his return to the lineup. The Seahawks will move the ball well against the 49ers and a better passing game will loosen up the defense against the run. Jimmy Graham will display his better form and Paul Richardson will get some dwonfield chances and is worth WR3 consideration in larger leagues. Russell Wilson is a Top 5 Fantasy consideration at the position. The defense is the top Fantasy play of the week as Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright will be focused on containing Carlos Hyde and setting up the Niners’ passing game for adverse passing situations. A healthy Tyler Lockett adds the extra dimension to the D/ST unit. Read

For more lineup recommendations and insights from Scott Engel and his team, register now for the Xclusive Edge Fantasy Football package at rotoexperts.com/discount. Seahawks.com readers get five dollars off with promocode “seahawks” at checkout. Read