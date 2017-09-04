The Seahawks established their 10-player practice squad Monday ahead of their first practice of the week, including eight players who were with the team in training camp.

Quarterback Trevone Boykin, running back Mike Davis, receiver Cyril Grayson, center Joey Hunt, receiver David Moore, defensive tackle Garrison Smith, tight end Tyrone Swoopes and cornerback Mike Tyson were all added to the practice squad after being waived as part of Saturday’s roster cuts. Boykin and Hunt both spent all of last season on Seattle’s roster, whole, Tyson (sixth round) and Moore (seventh round) were 2017 draft picks. Grayson and Swoopes both signed with Seattle this year as undrafted free agents who were something of developmental projects—Grayson because he was a track standout at LSU who hadn’t played football since high school, and Swoopes because he was a quarterback at Texas who was making the switch to tight end in his first NFL camp. Both Davis and Smith have regular-season experience under their belts, Davis playing 14 games with the San Francisco 49ers over the past two seasons, and Smith playing three with Seattle last year.

Also signed to the practice squad are linebacker Austin Calitro, an undrafted rookie out of Villanova, and offensive tackle Jarron Jones, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame. Calitro initially signed with the New York Jets following the draft, then signed with San Francisco during training camp. Jones played defensive tackle at Notre Dame, but after signing with the New York Giants, he was converted to offensive tackle. Both were waived Saturday as part of their teams’ roster cuts. Read

Seahawks Practice Squad

QB Trevone Boykin

LB Austin Calitro

RB Mike Davis

WR Cyril Grayson

C Joey Hunt

T Jarron Jones

WR David Moore

DT Garrison Smith

TE Tyrone Swoopes

CB Mike Tyson Read

RELATED