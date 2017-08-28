Digital Media Producer
News
Monday Round-Up: Media React To Seattle Seahawks 26-13 Victory Over Kansas City Chiefs
Latest News
Good morning, 12s.
Here’s a look at what’s “out there” for today — Monday, August 28 — about your Seattle Seahawks: Read
What They’re Saying: Seahawks 26, Chiefs 13
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was happy with how offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo played Friday.
Russell Wilson has been pretty stellar this preseason.
Gregg Bell of The News Tribune looked at who helped and hurt their chances at making the Seahawks’ 53-man roster following the game.
ESPN’s Mike Sando provided his takeaways from the game with notes on Wilson, rookie Chris Carson, Frank Clark and more.
NFL.com highlighted the best things from Friday’s game.
Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR gave the Seahawks offensive line a passing grade for their performance.
Finally, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times recapped seven things he learned from the Seahawks’ victory. Read
Social Post Of The Day
Today’s “Social Post of the Day” comes from Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, who took in some Seattle Storm basketball this weekend with his wife, Tiffany:
Latest from Round Up
