The Seahawks will be without a handful of players for Friday night’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, though the list of players not expected to play contains no surprises based on the injury updates head coach Pete Carroll provided following Thursday’s practice.

Among those out are two of Seattle’s top running backs, Thomas Rawls (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (groin), though both are expected back soon.

“They’re both doing really well and they’re both like right there to play,” Carroll said Thursday. “Both guys, if we were playing a regular season game, they’d be pushing to play, we’d be pushing them to go ahead with the thought that it’s safe, but let’s just take another week, that’s really how we’re doing it. Let’s take another week and get them through this weekend, then we know that they’ll be better off if we do that.

“Both guys have shown really well in practice, we know what we can do with these guys. We just wish we were getting the continuity of them playing with us, but other than that, we need to get them as healthy as we can get them going into the opener.”

The Seahawks are getting a few important players back for this game, which should see most of the starters playing into the second half. Linebacker K.J. Wright, who had a procedure done on his knee last week, should play. Receiver Paul Richardson, who missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, is also expected to play, as is tight end Luke Willson, who has been out with a groin injury.

The Seahawks continue to hold Tyler Lockett out of preseason action, though the receiver is practicing fully. Lockett, who broke his leg late last season, went through a normal workout with the rest of the receivers prior to the game.

“He has competed in practice throughout this week,” Carroll said Thursday. “He has looked very confident, he has looked fast. I’m still watching him though, I still want to make sure we’re taking all the time we have available. There’s no reason to rush him. He’s a fantastic competitor, he knows what we’re doing, he’s well-schooled on everything that we’re asking him to do. We love the player that he is, so we’re going to just continue to make sure we maximize the security and safety for his return.”

