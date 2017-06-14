Seahawks.com Content Manager
You are here
- News
-
- Seahawks News
- Featured Series
- Stay Connected
- Contributors
-
- Team
- Video & Photos
-
- Video
- Audio
- Photos
- Additional Video
-
- Schedule
- Watch Games
- Gameday
-
- Gameday Guide
- Policies
- Transportation
- Entertainment
- Listen & Watch
-
- Spirit of 12
- Tickets
-
- Ticket Options
- Premium Seating
- Additional Resources
- Season Ticket Holders
-
- Sea Gals
- Community
-
- Community Programs
- Youth Programs
- Community Resources
- Youth Football
- Community Events
-
- Pro Shop
- Social
News
Wednesday Round-Up: NFL.com Lists Each Team's MVP Hopeful
Latest News
Good afternoon, 12s.
Here's a look at what's "out there" for today - Wednesday, June 14 - about your Seattle Seahawks: Read
Russell Wilson: 2017 NFL MVP?
With the NBA set to announce its league MVP on June 26 in New York City during the first-ever NBA Awards show, Elliot Harrison at NFL.com takes a look at which players represent the top candidates for 2017 NFL MVP from every team in the League.
Harrison labels quarterbacks Tom Brady (Patriots), Aaron Rodgers (Packers), and Derek Carr (Raiders) as the early favorites and lists wideout Antonio Brown (Steelers), running back Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), and receiver Julio Jones (Falcons) as the non-QB frontrunners before landing on the Seahawks' Russell Wilson to enter the MVP running.
Here's what Harrison had to say about the Seattle signal caller's MVP chances in 2017:
Wilson dropped off the national MVP radar, partially due to an injury-plagued 2016. But can you make the case for any player being more valuable to his team? Seattle wins because of Wilson and its defense. A return to 13-3 could spell MVP for this man. Read
Tweet Of The Day
Today's "Tweet of the Day" comes from the Portland Pickles, the summer college wood-bat league owned by Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, who recently took part in a promotion dubbed, 'Tackle Jon Ryan Night.' The tweet below shows Ryan being chased around the baseball field by a swarm of kids age 12 and under. Read
Tackle @JonRyan9 was a real thing. #getpickled. pic.twitter.com/ozTh24jLeJ
— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) June 12, 2017
You can hear Ryan talk about Pickles baseball on his latest Kickin It With Jon & Greg podcast. Read
More From Around The Web
Here at Seahawks.com, digital media reporter John Boyle highlights the encouraging progress of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, the team's starting safeties who are back on the field together for minicamp this week as they continue to recover from injuries sustained last season.
After Tuesday's minicamp workout, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll offered plenty of injury updates on players like Thomas, Chancellor, Tyler Lockett, Dion Jordan, and more.
Safeway recently announced a contest for youth to win a spot in Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's upcoming Passing Academy in Seattle and Anchorage, Alaska.
The NFL Play 60 program is visiting Canada again this summer, and Canadian-born Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will be a special guest at the Saturday, June 24 camp in Burnaby, BC.
And NFL.com ranks Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman as the century's best draft pick to come out of Stanford, writing: You'd be hard-pressed to find many fifth-round draft picks with a stronger resume than Sherman's. He's established himself among the game's elite cornerbacks with 30 career interceptions among 92 passes defensed in his six seasons. Sherman has been selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls, he's a three-time first-team All-Pro, and hasn't missed a start in the last five years.Read
Related Tags
© Seattle Seahawks 2017. All rights reserved. ® SEAHAWKS, SEAHAWKS LOGO, SPIRIT OF 12, WE ARE 12, BRING ON THE 12, LEGION OF BOOM, 12 and 12S are trademarks of the Seattle Seahawks. ® The term 12th MAN is a trademark of Texas A & M University and its use is pursuant to a license agreement with the university.