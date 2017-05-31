The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to their roster Wednesday, signing safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie. Running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil were waived to make room on the 90-man roster.

Cromartie, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2013, has spent time with San Diego, Cleveland, San Francisco and Buffalo. Cromartie has appeared in 21 games during his career, starting one with the 49ers in 2015, and has 21 career tackles and three passes defensed.

Simone, who attended Skyline High School in Sammamish before going to Arizona State, took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp earlier this month as a tryout player. Simone, who first attended ASU as a walk-on, earned All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention honors in 2014 and 2015, totaling 191 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions over those two seasons before having his senior season cut short by a knee injury.

Pope originally signed with Seattle last year as an undrafted rookie, then after a stint with the New York Jets, re-signed with the Seahawks in November before finishing the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Noil, an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, signed with Seattle earlier this month after participating in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.