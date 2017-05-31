Seahawks.com Reporter
You are here
- News
-
- Seahawks News
- Featured Series
- Stay Connected
- Contributors
-
- Team
- Video & Photos
-
- Video
- Audio
- Photos
- Additional Video
-
- Schedule
- Watch Games
- Gameday
-
- Gameday Guide
- Policies
- Transportation
- Entertainment
- Listen & Watch
-
- Spirit of 12
- Tickets
-
- Ticket Options
- Premium Seating
- Additional Resources
- Season Ticket Holders
-
- Sea Gals
- Community
-
- Community Programs
- Youth Programs
- Community Resources
- Youth Football
- Community Events
-
- Pro Shop
- Social
News
Seahawks Sign Defensive Backs Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie
Latest Video
Check out the best plays from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Michael Bennett from the 2016 NFL season. Watch
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett is voted the 46th-best player in the NFL by his peers on "Top 100 Players of 2017." Watch
Retired NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware talks about what Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy meant to the game of football. Watch
Latest Photos
The Tumwater High School football program was presented with a set of concussion-tested helmets on Tuesday, May 30 as part of the Seattle Seahawks' and United HealthCare's High School Coach of the Year campaign which last December recognized Tumwater's Sid Otton, the winningest football coach in Washington state history. View
The Seahawks began Phase 3 of their voluntary offseason workout program on Tuesday, May 30 with the first of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) taking place at Renton's Virginia Mason Athletic Center. View
Amtrak Cascades, the Sea Gals, and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin visited McGavick Conference Center on Sunday, May 28 to discuss train safety and the importance to "Stay Back from the Tracks" in the Lakewood community. View
The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to their roster Wednesday, signing safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie. Running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil were waived to make room on the 90-man roster.
Cromartie, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2013, has spent time with San Diego, Cleveland, San Francisco and Buffalo. Cromartie has appeared in 21 games during his career, starting one with the 49ers in 2015, and has 21 career tackles and three passes defensed.
Simone, who attended Skyline High School in Sammamish before going to Arizona State, took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp earlier this month as a tryout player. Simone, who first attended ASU as a walk-on, earned All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention honors in 2014 and 2015, totaling 191 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions over those two seasons before having his senior season cut short by a knee injury.
Pope originally signed with Seattle last year as an undrafted rookie, then after a stint with the New York Jets, re-signed with the Seahawks in November before finishing the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Noil, an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, signed with Seattle earlier this month after participating in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.Read
Action Green On Social Media
© Seattle Seahawks 2017. All rights reserved. ® SEAHAWKS, SEAHAWKS LOGO, SPIRIT OF 12, WE ARE 12, BRING ON THE 12, LEGION OF BOOM, 12 and 12S are trademarks of the Seattle Seahawks. ® The term 12th MAN is a trademark of Texas A & M University and its use is pursuant to a license agreement with the university.