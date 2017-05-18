Good afternoon, 12s.

Here's a look at what's "out there" for today - Thursday, May 18 - about your Seattle Seahawks: Read

Shaquill Griffin's Inspiration

ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia shares a detailed account of the story behind Shaquill Griffin, the Central Florida cornerback who the Seahawks selected with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Griffin's twin brother Shaquem, who suffered from amniotic band syndrome, had his left hand amputated when he was four years old. But the procedure didn't stop Shaquem from doing everything his twin brother Shaquill did, including play football, which the two brothers did together at Central Florida, where in Shaquem's first year as a starting outside linebacker he recorded 11.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and an interception to earn American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Here's a short excerpt from Kapadia's story:

When Shaquill walks onto Lambeau Field Sept. 10 for the Seahawks' opener against the Green Bay Packers, it will be the first game in his life that he'll play without Shaquem, who will suit up against Memphis the day before.

The twins won't be able to go through their usual pregame ritual of FaceTiming their parents and saying a prayer before kickoff. But they insist that they'll be playing through each other that weekend. Read

"He’s just inspired me to never make excuses," Shaquill said. "And not small excuses that I could think of. But just understanding that someone could really be going through something way worse than I am. Any time I feel sorry for myself, he helps to remind me that there’s always someone that could be going through something worse."

Said Shaquem: "Just to never quit. He always just told me if I feel like I can do it, just do it. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do. And that’s something that I ran with. Even the years that I didn’t play at UCF, when he was playing, he was playing for me. And that’s the whole thing. Even when we’re in different states, we’re always going to play for each other. We’re always going to be right there in spirit." Read

Tweet Of The Day

Today's "Tweet of the Day" comes from us - @Seahawks, as we remember Seattle rock and roll icon Chris Cornell, a devoted 12 who died Wednesday night. Read

We remember Chris Cornell, a Seattle icon, devoted 12, and one of the great voices in rock and roll history. pic.twitter.com/WGArNq8EpL — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 18, 2017

More From Around The Web

Here at Seahawks.com, digital media reporter John Boyle takes a look at what the four defensive backs Seattle drafted will potentially bring to the club.

Here's a look at 2017's top draft picks that the Seahawks will face this season.

Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times answers reader questions in his latest Seahawks mailbag.

Matt Hasselbeck will donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). But as the former Seahawks quarterback notes, he won't donate it right away:

https://twitter.com/Hasselbeck/status/864824450465837056

Dan Graziano at ESPN.com ranks the Seahawks at No. 10 in his post-draft QB confidence index.

And Gregg Rosenthal at NFL.com projects the post-draft starting lineups for each team in the NFC West.